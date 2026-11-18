Jay Puri, NVIDIA's former worldwide sales chief and once its third-ranking executive, is now drawn into the controversy over alleged illegal diversions of advanced artificial intelligence chips to China.

The case traces back to his wife's former job at Super Micro Computer, which US officials say shipped $2.5 billion worth of servers with NVIDIA chips to Chinese customers against export rules.

Puri retired from day-to-day work at NVIDIA this June but still advises the company.