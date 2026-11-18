Jay Puri drawn into alleged NVIDIA chip diversions to China
Jay Puri, NVIDIA's former worldwide sales chief and once its third-ranking executive, is now drawn into the controversy over alleged illegal diversions of advanced artificial intelligence chips to China.
The case traces back to his wife's former job at Super Micro Computer, which US officials say shipped $2.5 billion worth of servers with NVIDIA chips to Chinese customers against export rules.
Puri retired from day-to-day work at NVIDIA this June but still advises the company.
Muddy Waters questions NVIDIA exports
Short seller Muddy Waters Research has raised eyebrows about NVIDIA possibly breaking US export laws by selling chips to big Chinese tech companies like Huawei and Alibaba.
With the US keeping a close eye on tech exports, these claims are getting extra attention.
NVIDIA says it follows all export laws and confirmed that ex-CEO Jensen Huang will speak before Congress on December 1.
Meanwhile, Puri has not been accused of wrongdoing.