Jay Puri marriage under scrutiny over $510m NVIDIA server probe
Jay Puri, who used to run global sales at NVIDIA, married Cenly Chen, a senior executive at Super Micro, back in March 2026.
Their relationship is now under the spotlight as Super Micro faces a federal probe for allegedly sending over $510 million worth of NVIDIA-powered servers to China, while Puri was overseeing chip allocations at NVIDIA.
Chen not charged now ChronoScale CEO
Super Micro's co-founder and some others have been charged, but Chen isn't among them. She says she handled customer relations, not chip decisions.
Chen has since left Super Micro and is now CEO of AI infrastructure company ChronoScale.
Puri stepped down from his main role in June 2026 but still advises NVIDIA.