Jay Puri reportedly oversaw NVIDIA chip sales to Alice Huang
Big shake-ups at NVIDIA: Former executive Jay Puri reportedly oversaw chip sales to Alice Huang, who US intelligence believes might be a Chinese intelligence asset.
Puri stepped down at the end of June 2026 after clashing with Jensen Huang and his daughter, Madison, adding even more drama to NVIDIA's recent troubles.
Jensen Huang expected to testify
Puri's wife, Cenly Chen, is tied to a company accused of illegally selling servers loaded with NVIDIA chips.
Meanwhile, Jensen Huang has been reported to have resigned after news broke about his affair with Alice Huang.
He is now expected to testify in Washington in front of lawmakers regarding semiconductor export controls and his relationship with Alice Huang.