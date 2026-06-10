Jayshree Ullal named richest Indian-origin woman on Forbes 2026

Arista reached $9B revenue by 2024

Ullal's leadership helped Arista hit $9 billion in revenue by 2024, thanks to booming demand from cloud and AI data centers, and she still owns about 3% of the company.

Born in London and raised in New Delhi, she studied engineering in the US before building her career at AMD, Fairchild Semiconductor, and Cisco.

She also guided Arista through its big IPO in 2014 and now sits on Snowflake's board, showing just how much impact one person can have in tech.