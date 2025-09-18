JD Cables IPO: Bidding opens with 3x demand

JD Cables is dwarfed by Dynamic Cables

The IPO saw over 1.3 crore shares bid for just 45 lakh shares—so demand was high across the board.

Institutional investors snapped up their portion more than seven times over, while retail buyers also showed solid interest.

JD Cables plans to use most of the funds for working capital and loan repayments as it looks to grow in a market where rival Dynamic Cables is four times bigger than JD Cables in terms of revenue.