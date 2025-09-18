GK Energy IPO: Mutual funds show real interest

GK Energy's shares are set to hit NSE and BSE

GK Energy's shares are set to hit NSE and BSE by September 26, and domestic mutual funds have shown real interest—getting nearly half the anchor shares.

The company's revenue has soared from ₹285 crore in FY23 to an impressive ₹1,095 crore in FY25, thanks largely to its work on solar pump projects under the PM-Kusum scheme.

There's a solid 26% gray market premium right now, showing high optimism—even as some wonder what happens when the Kusum subsidy ends in March 2026.

Still, analysts seem upbeat about GK Energy's future in renewables.