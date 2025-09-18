Next Article
US Supreme Court to review Trump's emergency tariffs
Business
The US Supreme Court is set to review the legality of tariffs former President Donald Trump placed on imports using emergency powers.
The hearing, scheduled for November 5, 2025, could shape how much power future presidents have to set trade rules on their own.
What the ruling could mean
A lower court already said Trump went too far with these tariffs, and now the Supreme Court will make the final call.
Their decision will shape how presidents can use emergency powers for trade—and could impact prices, businesses like Learning Resources (a family-run toy company hit by these tariffs), and even the balance of power between Congress and the White House.