Saatvik Green Energy IPO: ₹269cr raised from anchor investors

Who are they? What do they do?

Started in 2016 in Ambala, Haryana, Saatvik makes high-efficiency solar PV modules—think the tech that powers solar panels.

Their products go to IPPs, EPC contractors, and commercial clients both in India and select global markets.

As of March 31, 2025, they've supplied over 2.5 GW worth of modules and have an operational capacity of 3.80 GW.