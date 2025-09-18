Saatvik Green Energy IPO: ₹269cr raised from anchor investors
Saatvik Green Energy just picked up ₹269.4 crore from anchor investors before its IPO, which opens September 19 and runs through September 23.
The company is aiming to raise a total of ₹900 crore—₹700 crore via new shares and ₹200 crore through an offer for sale.
Who are they? What do they do?
Started in 2016 in Ambala, Haryana, Saatvik makes high-efficiency solar PV modules—think the tech that powers solar panels.
Their products go to IPPs, EPC contractors, and commercial clients both in India and select global markets.
As of March 31, 2025, they've supplied over 2.5 GW worth of modules and have an operational capacity of 3.80 GW.
What's the plan for the funds raised?
Funds raised will help pay off loans, support their subsidiary (Saatvik Solar Industries), and build a new 4 GW solar module factory in Odisha.
If you're thinking about investing, the minimum lot is 32 shares at the top price band (₹14,880).