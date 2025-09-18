SEBI's big move: REITs now count as equity

InvITs stay in hybrid category but can use full limit

Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs) stay in the hybrid category but can now use their full 10% investment limit, opening up more choices for mutual fund holders.

Plus, SEBI is letting big financial institutions join as strategic investors, which should help make markets steadier and boost transparency in real estate and infrastructure.

It's all about making it easier—and maybe smarter—for everyday people to invest in India's growth.