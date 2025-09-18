Next Article
SEBI's big move: REITs now count as equity
Business
SEBI is shaking things up: Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) will now count as equity.
This means they'll show up more in equity mutual funds, giving investors a chance to earn rental income from commercial properties—kind of like owning a piece of an office building without the hassle.
InvITs stay in hybrid category but can use full limit
Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs) stay in the hybrid category but can now use their full 10% investment limit, opening up more choices for mutual fund holders.
Plus, SEBI is letting big financial institutions join as strategic investors, which should help make markets steadier and boost transparency in real estate and infrastructure.
It's all about making it easier—and maybe smarter—for everyday people to invest in India's growth.