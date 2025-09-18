Rupee falls to 88.12/$ as US Fed cuts rates

Weaker rupee means imports get pricier, pushes up inflation

A weaker rupee means imports—like gadgets, fuel, and even travel—get pricier for everyone in India.

It can also push up inflation and squeeze profits for Indian companies.

Ongoing uncertainty in India-US trade talks is adding to the stress, with analysts expecting the rupee to hover between 87.70 and 88.70 until a deal is reached.