US-UK deal brings PS150bn investment boost to Britain
The US and UK just signed a huge "Tech Prosperity Deal," bringing £150 billion from American companies into the UK, much of it focused on tech, innovation, life sciences, defense, and advanced manufacturing.
The move is set to create 7,600 new jobs and spark deeper teamwork between both countries in areas like AI, quantum computing, and nuclear power.
Major investments from US firms
Big players are stepping up: Blackstone is putting in £90 billion over the next decade, while Microsoft and Google are adding £22 billion and £5 billion.
Companies like Prologis, Palantir, Amentum, and Boeing are also backing projects in life sciences, defense tech, and aerospace.
A timely boost for UK tech scene
This investment comes at a tricky time for UK tech—some pharma giants recently pulled back on local projects.
With GSK investing nearly £22bn in the US lately, this deal represents a major influx of US tech investment in Britain.
The hope? To keep high-skilled jobs thriving even as domestic investments shift.