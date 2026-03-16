JD.com takes on Amazon with Joybuy in Europe

JD.com just dropped its online marketplace, Joybuy, across the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg. With over 100,000 products from brands like Apple and Samsung, Joybuy is aiming straight at Amazon's turf.

Same-day delivery in big cities Joybuy has a solid delivery game: over 60 warehouses and an in-house last-mile delivery network.

Same-day delivery is available in big cities if you order by 11am next-day for late shoppers.

Orders over €29 or £29 ship free.

JoyPlus costs way less than Amazon Prime JoyPlus, its unlimited free delivery plan, costs just €3.99 or £3.99 per month, way less than Amazon Prime's £8.99 fee.

That could be a game-changer if you're looking to save on shipping.