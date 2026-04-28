Jeet Adani: India could lead AI at Visakhapatnam ceremony Business Apr 28, 2026

Jeet Adani (Adani Digital Labs) just shared some exciting news at the ground-breaking ceremony of the Google Cloud India AI Hub in Visakhapatnam.

He's confident that India could lead the global AI race, thanks to its strong infrastructure and energy resources.

With India standing at approximately 1.3 gigawatts of data center capacity, India is gearing up for a major leap in AI technology.