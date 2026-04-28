Jeet Adani: India could lead AI at Visakhapatnam ceremony
Jeet Adani (Adani Digital Labs) just shared some exciting news at the ground-breaking ceremony of the Google Cloud India AI Hub in Visakhapatnam.
He's confident that India could lead the global AI race, thanks to its strong infrastructure and energy resources.
With India standing at approximately 1.3 gigawatts of data center capacity, India is gearing up for a major leap in AI technology.
Adani Group $100B to boost AI
The Adani Group is investing a massive $100 billion to supercharge India's AI growth: think more green energy, faster digital networks, and next-level data centers.
This move will help turn Visakhapatnam into an emerging digital gateway, with Mumbai and Chennai as traditional digital hubs.
The goal? Build a sustainable and resilient AI ecosystem powered by green and reliable energy that enables India's broader AI ecosystem.