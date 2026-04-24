Jeff Bezos's AI start-up raises $10B at $38B valuation

Project Prometheus is focused on developing AI tools for the design and manufacturing of physical products. The company is looking to expand beyond traditional software into manufacturing and engineering. According to Bloomberg, the start-up has attracted investors beyond Silicon Valley, including private equity firms and sovereign wealth funds with strong industrial ties. Tech-focused investors include DST Global and ARCH Venture Partners.

Leadership

Bezos's role at Project Prometheus

Bezos, who stepped down as Amazon CEO in 2021, is now the co-CEO of Project Prometheus with Vikram Bajaj, a former Google executive. Project Prometheus is developing AI systems that can mimic the behavior of the physical world. The company's tech could possibly predict how air flows around an airplane wing or where a metal part could crack under pressure.