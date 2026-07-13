Jeff Bezos's ex-wife donates $20M to mental health non-profit
What's the story
MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has made a historic donation of $20 million to Active Minds. The US-based non-profit organization works toward raising mental health awareness among young people. This is the largest single donation in Active Minds's history and will go a long way in helping the organization expand its youth-led mental health initiatives across America.
Flexible funding
Scott's donation comes with no strings attached
Scott's generous donation comes with no strings attached, giving Active Minds the freedom to use the funds as per its most pressing needs.
This flexible funding approach is expected to help strengthen existing services, expand advocacy efforts, and invest in long-term organizational capacity.
The move is a major step toward bolstering mental health support for young people across the country.
Change agents
Active Minds' mission and vision
Active Minds works with high school and college students to reduce the stigma surrounding mental health and encourage conversations around emotional well-being.
The organization believes Scott's donation is a milestone in its history, validating young people's role in addressing mental health challenges.
Alison Malmon, founder and executive director of Active Minds, told Fortune that the investment goes beyond financial value by recognizing young people as key drivers of change in mental health.
Strategic allocation
Plans for the future
Active Minds plans to use the grant to strengthen its national network, support youth-led programs, and expand advocacy initiatives aimed at students in schools and colleges.
The funding will also help the organization respond more effectively to changing community needs.
This comes at a time when concerns over youth mental health continue to grow in the US.
Philanthropic legacy
Scott's philanthropic efforts over the years
Since 2020, Scott has been one of the most active philanthropists in the world, donating billions of dollars to non-profits working across various sectors.
Reports suggest she has donated some $26 billion over the years.
Earlier this year alone, Scott gave $70 million to Meals on Wheels America, $72 million to Red Lake Nation College, and $42 million to Elizabeth City State University.