Jeff Bezos still seeks Barack Obama's advice, praises Donald Trump
At a recent Menlo Park, California, conference, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos shared that he still turns to former President Obama for guidance, saying, "He's given me some good advice over the years."
He also described Donald Trump as the most accessible president he's worked with, saying Trump was always open to communication.
Jeff Bezos urges NVIDIA CEO succession
Bezos encouraged NVIDIA's board to look at internal candidates for CEO succession and criticized political strategies that focus on finding villains instead of real solutions.
He suggested practical fixes like building more housing to address affordability issues.
Bezos also talked about his AI startup Prometheus, which aims to improve engineering and manufacturing through specialized AI models.