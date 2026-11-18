Jeff Bezos urges NVIDIA appoint internal CEO, reinstate Jensen Huang
Amazon's Jeff Bezos is urging NVIDIA to pick its next leader from inside the company, or even bring back co-founder Jensen Huang.
Speaking at a recent conference, Bezos said NVIDIA is too complex for an outsider and warned against hiring someone unfamiliar with its culture.
This all follows Huang stepping down after his personal life came under official scrutiny.
NVIDIA posts $115.84 billion Q3 revenue
NVIDIA's board is still searching for a new CEO, looking at both internal and external candidates.
For now, Kress is expected to provide continuity during the transition, and the company just posted $115.84 billion in third-quarter revenue, so business is booming despite the leadership shakeup.
Huang says he'd return if it helps NVIDIA, and he feels grateful for support from employees and stakeholders.