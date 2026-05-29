Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin New Glenn rocket explodes, costing $150 million
Business
Blue Origin, Jeff Bezos's space company, had a tough day when its massive New Glenn rocket exploded during a test in Florida.
The blast wiped out both the booster and upper stage, costing about $150 million. Thankfully, no one was hurt.
Bezos called it "Very rough day, but we'll rebuild whatever needs rebuilding and get back to flying. It's worth it." and said they're digging into what went wrong so they can rebuild.
Blue Origin landed Artemis moon contracts
This setback comes just as Blue Origin landed big contracts for NASA's Artemis program: think building a multibillion-dollar moon base and sending payloads to the lunar south pole.
The company is also set to supply lunar vehicles, so all eyes are on how fast they bounce back from this accident.