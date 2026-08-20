Jeff Dean tells Gen Z to skim widely at symposium
Business
Jeff Dean, a major name in Google's AI journey, has some straightforward advice for Gen Z looking to break into AI: do not just dive deep into one topic (skim widely).
Speaking at a 2026 symposium, he encouraged young researchers to get familiar with lots of different areas so they can spot connections others might miss.
DiscoveryLoop CEO suggests 5 year challenges
Dean also suggested picking research challenges that are tough but doable in about five years.
He believes this mix keeps things exciting without getting overwhelming.
Now, the cofounder and CEO of the AI firm DiscoveryLoop, Dean is optimistic that broad-minded researchers will help make real progress on big issues like healthcare and education by making expert knowledge more accessible.