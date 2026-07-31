Jefferies: China poised to become major AI force for consumers
Jefferies thinks China is set to become a major force in the world of artificial intelligence, especially for apps and tech that regular people use every day.
This comes even as chip stocks get shaky and investors worry about how much Big Tech is spending on AI.
Still, Jefferies points out that China's position in AI remains strong.
Chip stocks dip, AI investment steady
Semiconductor stocks have dipped lately, but there's no big pullback in overall AI investment: Demand looks steady, according to recent earnings.
Tech giants like Meta and Alphabet faced some tough quarters with drops in free cash flow, while Microsoft's stock actually jumped after it maintained its spending plans.
Jefferies sums it up: Winning in AI isn't just about spending big: It's about making smart moves and executing well over time.