Jefferies identifies 6 sectors to drive India industry investment
India's next big leap in industry could be driven by six sectors: space, semiconductors, data centers, electronics, solar manufacturing, and aerospace.
According to a new Jefferies report, these areas could attract substantial investment over the rest of the decade thanks to government support and policy changes, so expect some exciting growth ahead.
Indian data centers could reach 10GW
Data centers have grown five times bigger in just five years and could hit 10 gigawatts by 2031 with $45 billion invested.
The space economy is opening up to private players and might reach $40 billion to $45 billion by 2030.
Semiconductor projects worth $20 billion are moving forward, while India is now the world's second-largest solar PV manufacturer with 35-gigawatt capacity and much more coming soon.
Electronics and aerospace are also ramping up local production and joining global supply chains, making India a serious player on the world stage.