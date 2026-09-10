Jefferies identifies 6 sectors to drive India industry investment

Data centers have grown five times bigger in just five years and could hit 10 gigawatts by 2031 with $45 billion invested.

The space economy is opening up to private players and might reach $40 billion to $45 billion by 2030.

Semiconductor projects worth $20 billion are moving forward, while India is now the world's second-largest solar PV manufacturer with 35-gigawatt capacity and much more coming soon.

Electronics and aerospace are also ramping up local production and joining global supply chains, making India a serious player on the world stage.