Jefferies upgrades India's IT services rating from underweight to neutral

The main reason for the slump? Concerns about artificial intelligence shaking things up.

But Jefferies says there might be a tactical upside if AI-related trading slows down.

Interestingly, top IT stocks are not reacting as sharply to bad news lately, maybe hinting at a bottom.

The bank even added Infosys to its model portfolio and raised its weight in Coforge in its model portfolio by pulling back from other sectors.