Jeffrey Sachs says India could be biggest economy by 2100
Economist Jeffrey Sachs thinks India is on track to become the world's biggest economy by the end of this century.
Speaking at a Varanasi symposium, he pointed to India's massive population, projected to be twice China's, as a key reason for this future growth.
Sachs urges business responsibility, AI safety
Sachs emphasized that understanding different cultures and histories will be crucial as the world becomes more multipolar.
He also spotlighted how big companies like Adani are shaping India's growth, but warned that businesses need to balance profit with social responsibility.
On tech, Sachs voiced concerns about AI firms chasing profits over safety, especially with companies like Anthropic and the reported prospect of a major initial public offering, highlighting the tough ethical choices ahead.