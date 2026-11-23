Jensen and Lori Huang still worth more than $109 billion
Jensen Huang may have stepped down as NVIDIA's, and the company's stock dropped 28%, but he and his wife, Lori, are still worth more than $109 billion.
They hold about 3.6% of NVIDIA (around 870 million shares), mostly through trusts set up to manage taxes and pass their wealth down smoothly.
Huang Foundation grew to $9.2 billion
The Huangs are serious about giving back: they have donated $75 million to Vanderbilt University and supported places like Stanford.
Their Jen-Hsun & Lori Huang Foundation has exploded in size, jumping from $12.6 million in 2007 to $9.2 billion at the end of 2024.
The foundation's biggest distributions by far have repeatedly been to one or more donor-advised funds.