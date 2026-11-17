Jensen Huang admits mistakes, cooperating with NVIDIA board investigation
Jensen Huang, NVIDIA's former CEO, has finally spoken up after stepping down. He admitted he made mistakes and is working with the board's investigation.
With employees and investors backing him, Huang said he'd return if it's best for NVIDIA and its shareholders.
His statement came out just before 11am ET on Tuesday, hours before the company reports earnings after the market close.
Markets mixed after Jensen Huang announcement
After Huang's announcement, NVIDIA stock jumped briefly but then dipped before recovering a bit.
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq also bounced back slightly but are still down for the day.
Meanwhile, Home Depot shares dropped despite good results, and < em>CNBC's Investing Club sold some TJX shares over concerns about competition, moving that money to Kimberly-Clark and Constellation Brands instead.