Jensen Huang admits violating NVIDIA code of conduct to employees
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang has openly admitted he broke the company's code of conduct.
He shared this with employees at an all-hands meeting after returning as CEO, explaining that while everyone is held to the same rules, not every violation leads to being fired, Jensen Huang said each case depends on "Facts, circumstances, a lot of assessments" still matter.
Now, NVIDIA faces the tricky challenge of sticking to its values while still counting on Huang's leadership.
Jensen Huang admission raises trust concerns
Huang's admission is raising questions about how seriously NVIDIA takes ethics at the top.
As Matt Plass from ethics firm LRN points out, today's employees really care about leaders setting a good example, and when they don't, it can hit morale hard.
For NVIDIA, it's now about finding a balance between keeping trust with staff and relying on a CEO who has been central to its success.