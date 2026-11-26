NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang has openly admitted he broke the company's code of conduct.

He shared this with employees at an all-hands meeting after returning as CEO, explaining that while everyone is held to the same rules, not every violation leads to being fired, Jensen Huang said each case depends on "Facts, circumstances, a lot of assessments" still matter.

Now, NVIDIA faces the tricky challenge of sticking to its values while still counting on Huang's leadership.