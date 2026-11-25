Jensen Huang apologizes, NVIDIA reinstates him after personal conduct leave
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang is back after a short break for personal conduct issues.
At a company meeting, he apologized to employees, said his return was not simply the result of pressure from senior government officials, and said the board made the decision to reinstate him after reviewing the available evidence.
He also thanked CFO Colette Kress for stepping up and shared that he is working on himself with daily therapy.
NVIDIA market value down nearly $2T
Huang's return got cheers from staff and briefly sent NVIDIA's stock up nearly 31%, but shares quickly dropped over 7% the next day.
Since October, NVIDIA's market value has tumbled by nearly $2 trillion, showing just how bumpy this leadership change has been.