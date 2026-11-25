Jensen Huang denies Donald Trump aided his NVIDIA CEO return
Jensen Huang, NVIDIA's CEO, is shutting down rumors that President Donald Trump helped him get his job back.
At a company meeting, Huang called the claims "completely untrue" and made it clear that NVIDIA isn't politically connected.
His return had nothing to do with politics.
Jensen Huang to testify December 1
Huang stepped down on November 12 after being accused of having affairs with a suspected Chinese spy and two employees, including vice president of healthcare Kimberly Powell.
When NVIDIA announced his return on Monday, people speculated about outside influence, but Huang insists the board acted independently.
He's admitted to breaking company rules and is in therapy.
Up next: he'll testify before Congress on December 1 as NVIDIA faces questions about national security and its accounting practices.