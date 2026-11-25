Huang stepped down on November 12 after being accused of having affairs with a suspected Chinese spy and two employees, including vice president of healthcare Kimberly Powell.

When NVIDIA announced his return on Monday, people speculated about outside influence, but Huang insists the board acted independently.

He's admitted to breaking company rules and is in therapy.

Up next: he'll testify before Congress on December 1 as NVIDIA faces questions about national security and its accounting practices.