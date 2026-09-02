Jensen Huang downplays Bill Gates's warning, says AI creates jobs
Business
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang isn't worried about AI wiping out jobs, despite Microsoft cofounder Bill Gates's warning.
He says AI is actually creating new roles: think chip plants, computer factories, and all the tech infrastructure popping up everywhere.
So yes, jobs will change, but they're not just disappearing.
Huang predicts demand for skilled trades
Huang admits some jobs will go, but he sees a big demand for skilled trades like electricians and plumbers as factories and data centers expand.
"We're going to need hundreds of thousands of them," he said, highlighting how tech growth can mean fresh opportunities for hands-on workers.