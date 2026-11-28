Jensen Huang heads to US Senate Dec 3 amid CreditWatch
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang is headed to the US Senate Banking Committee on December 3 after being reinstated following a scandal involving personal matters and a suspected Chinese spy.
While his return briefly lifted NVIDIA's stock, things are still shaky: S&P Global Ratings has put the company on "CreditWatch Negative," meaning its $3.6 trillion value could take a hit.
Investors fret over AI bets
Huang's testimony will likely tackle both the recent controversy and what it means for NVIDIA moving forward.
The company's stock has been swinging wildly as investors worry about big bets on AI and expensive data centers paying off.
This isn't just an NVIDIA thing: other tech giants like Broadcom are feeling the pressure too, with market uncertainty rising ahead of key economic reports and possible Fed rate hikes.