Jensen Huang investigated after Nov. 8 letter over foreign intelligence

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang is being investigated after reports that he was the target of a foreign intelligence effort following a Nov. 8, 2026, letter to employees saying he had been unfaithful to his wife.

The situation involves Alice Huang, a former executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed, who is suspected of having connections to Chinese intelligence.

NVIDIA says its board has had no reason to believe that either national security or NVIDIA secrets were compromised so far.