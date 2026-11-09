Jensen Huang investigated after Nov. 8 letter over foreign intelligence
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang is being investigated after reports that he was the target of a foreign intelligence effort following a Nov. 8, 2026, letter to employees saying he had been unfaithful to his wife.
The situation involves Alice Huang, a former executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed, who is suspected of having connections to Chinese intelligence.
NVIDIA says its board has had no reason to believe that either national security or NVIDIA secrets were compromised so far.
NVIDIA board confident amid export shifts
This comes as US chip export rules to China have been all over the place, tightened by President Biden, then switched up during Trump's term.
Some policy changes coincided with meetings between Huang and Trump.
While concerns about Alice Huang's ties to Chinese agencies remain, NVIDIA's board says they are confident in the company's security as things play out.