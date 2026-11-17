Jensen Huang, NVIDIA's co-founder and former CEO, says he is open to returning to lead the company he cofounded if the board approves.

He stepped down last week after allegations of personal misconduct and possible ties to espionage involving China.

Now, he is set to testify before Congress on December 1-2 about concerns over NVIDIA's role in chip smuggling and his involvement with Alice Huang, a former Megaspeed executive.