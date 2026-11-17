Jensen Huang may resume NVIDIA CEO role if board approves
Jensen Huang, NVIDIA's co-founder and former CEO, says he is open to returning to lead the company he cofounded if the board approves.
He stepped down last week after allegations of personal misconduct and possible ties to espionage involving China.
Now, he is set to testify before Congress on December 1-2 about concerns over NVIDIA's role in chip smuggling and his involvement with Alice Huang, a former Megaspeed executive.
Huang admits mistakes amid Megaspeed probe
Huang has openly admitted past mistakes, saying he did not live up to the standards expected of everyone at NVIDIA, and he has made serious mistakes in his personal life. He created problems for the Board that he deeply regrets.
Meanwhile, US officials are tightening rules on remote access to advanced AI chips as part of a broader crackdown. The Justice Department is also looking into Megaspeed.
While all this unfolds, Acting CEO Colette Kress will make her first public appearance today with NVIDIA's quarterly earnings update.