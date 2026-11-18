The new plan gives priority to supporting data centers (think land and energy) over financing newer cloud ventures.

Now, customers who are not top-tier will need to actually prove there is demand for NVIDIA chips before getting support.

Meanwhile, the company's first board chair, Harvey Jones, appointed last week, said the board is in no rush to expedite the hiring of Huang's permanent replacement as NVIDIA navigates these changes and keeps its spot at the heart of AI technology.