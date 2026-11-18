Jensen Huang ouster Colette Kress reins in NVIDIA AI spending
NVIDIA is switching things up after longtime CEO Jensen Huang was ousted.
Interim CEO Colette Kress says the company will now be much more "disciplined" about where it puts its money, especially in the AI supply chain.
With $390 billion already committed, NVIDIA is moving away from its previous broad spending style.
NVIDIA prioritizes data centers over cloud
The new plan gives priority to supporting data centers (think land and energy) over financing newer cloud ventures.
Now, customers who are not top-tier will need to actually prove there is demand for NVIDIA chips before getting support.
Meanwhile, the company's first board chair, Harvey Jones, appointed last week, said the board is in no rush to expedite the hiring of Huang's permanent replacement as NVIDIA navigates these changes and keeps its spot at the heart of AI technology.