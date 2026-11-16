Jensen Huang resigns as Trump backs NVIDIA AI 'national champion'
NVIDIA's stock slid for the third straight day, last trading at $160.96 and dropping its value below $4 trillion.
The dip follows CEO Jensen Huang's resignation over an affair with an alleged Chinese spy.
Even with all this turbulence, President Trump still wants to name NVIDIA an AI "national champion" to help boost its global reach.
NVIDIA leadership shakeup, AI export tightening
There are growing calls to shake up NVIDIA's leadership: Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is pushing for an outside CEO, while Elon Musk is supporting a petition to bring Huang back despite the controversy.
Meanwhile, the US government just tightened export rules on AI tech to limit what China can access, as NVIDIA's expected designation is part of a bigger push to keep American tech ahead worldwide.