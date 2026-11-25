Jensen Huang returns as NVIDIA CEO after US government nudging
Jensen Huang has returned as NVIDIA's CEO 11 days after stepping down over allegations about inappropriate relationships and supposed links to Chinese intelligence.
The board first said no to his comeback, but changed its mind on November 23, after some nudging from the US government.
Even Donald Trump claims he played a part in getting Huang back in the top spot.
NVIDIA board questioned amid megaspeed probe
Huang's quick return while investigations are still underway is raising eyebrows about how independent NVIDIA's board really is.
Critics like New York City Comptroller Mark Levine worry that leaning on government advice could sideline shareholders' interests.
Plus, with an ongoing probe into Megaspeed, a Singapore-based company under scrutiny over suspected export-control violations and the possible diversion of advanced NVIDIA chips to China, it's clear national security concerns are driving big decisions, blurring the line between oversight and interference.