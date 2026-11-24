Jensen Huang returns as NVIDIA CEO relieving Asian tech uncertainty
Jensen Huang is back as NVIDIA's CEO, and Asian tech companies are breathing easier.
His return has cleared up doubts about NVIDIA's direction in AI and innovation, sparking a jump in Taiwan's and South Korea's stock markets.
Partners like TSMC and SK Hynix are hopeful that with Huang at the helm, NVIDIA will keep leading the way in cutting-edge tech.
Asian suppliers feared next generation delays
Many Asian suppliers had been worried about delays on next-generation products while Huang was away.
Ahn Ki-hyun, an executive with the Korea Semiconductor Industry Association, said, "Without Huang, the next-generation products would have taken longer to develop," and, "Uncertainty surrounding NVIDIA's next-generation products has eased."
SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won also pointed out how important Huang is for keeping AI progress on track, especially with all the global tensions around tech right now.