Jensen Huang returns as NVIDIA CEO, stock jumps over 30%
Big shake-ups this week: Jensen Huang has returned as NVIDIA's CEO after a short, scandal-fueled break, and the company's stock jumped more than 30% right after.
His comeback was claimed credit for facilitating Huang's return by President Trump, which is pretty unusual for a business move, but it clearly restored some serious investor confidence.
Rep. Jimmy Gomez leaving after probe
On the political side, Rep. Jimmy Gomez, D-Calif. will leave Congress December 1 after a bipartisan investigation found substantial evidence of his alleged sexual misconduct toward a House staffer.
He lost his re-election bid to Democrat Angela Gonzales-Torres and still disputes the findings, but this marks another major leadership change, both in tech and politics.