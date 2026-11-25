Jensen Huang returns as NVIDIA CEO, Trump backing, lawmakers worried
Jensen Huang just returned as NVIDIA's CEO after stepping down due to a personal scandal. President Trump pushed for his comeback, which has made Wall Street pretty happy.
But not everyone's cheering: some US lawmakers worry about security risks because of Alice Huang's past ties to Megaspeed and China's tech ambitions.
US bars chip sales to Megaspeed
Huang's return comes as the US and China battle over who leads in advanced chip technology.
New bills like the AI Overwatch Act aim to tighten control on chip sales, and Megaspeed and several other firms are now barred from US companies selling them chips and other technology.
With China racing for self-sufficiency, this rivalry could shake up the global semiconductor scene.