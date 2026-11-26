Jensen Huang returns to NVIDIA as CEO, apologizes to employees
Jensen Huang has returned as NVIDIA's CEO after stepping down briefly over personal controversies.
In his first talk with employees, he made it clear the board decided to bring him back after evaluating the situation.
Huang openly apologized for breaking company rules and admitted his intense management style had hurt people at work and his family.
Jensen Huang faces monthly HR checks
Huang said he is learning from these mistakes and wants to do better, promising real changes in how he leads.
Going forward, HR will check in monthly on his conduct for added accountability.
He also emphasized that NVIDIA stays nonpartisan but will keep supporting national interests where needed.