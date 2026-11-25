Why NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang is against a succession plan
What's the story
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang has returned to the company he co-founded, holding an all-hands meeting that touched on a range of topics from remorse to therapy and even the company's code of conduct. The issue of succession planning, a major concern at NVIDIA, also came up during this meeting. According to CNBC, Huang told his staff that due to its unique business model, NVIDIA doesn't need succession planning.
Leadership structure
Succession planning concerns amid CEO resignation
Huang's stance on succession planning is surprising, especially in light of recent events.
Earlier this month, he resigned as CEO after admitting to extramarital affairs with at least two people. One of them is suspected by the US government of being a Chinese spy.
Despite these developments, Huang believes that a succession plan would create unnecessary hierarchy within NVIDIA's flat organizational structure.
Company hierarchy
NVIDIA's flat organizational structure
Unlike other large corporations with multiple layers of management, NVIDIA has a flat organizational structure.
Huang sits at the top with around 60 direct reports.
The company's executive team consists of just five officers, including CFO Colette Kress (who served as interim CEO for 12 days), Ajay Puri (head of worldwide field operations), Debora Shoquist (executive vice president of operations), and Timothy Teter (executive vice president and general counsel).
Business strategy
Huang's defense of unconventional corporate structure
Huang has defended NVIDIA's unconventional structure in several interviews.
In a March chat with podcaster Lex Fridman, he argued that companies should be organized around the products they want to build rather than following standard corporate hierarchies.
He questioned why organizations across different industries tend to have similar management structures, and suggested that a company's organizational design should serve its output, not replicate arrangements commonly found elsewhere.
Future outlook
Concerns over leadership transition
Despite the lack of a traditional corporate succession framework, Huang remains confident in NVIDIA's leadership transition process.
However, this confidence may not be shared by the board and shareholders.
A company as large as NVIDIA, whose fortunes are closely tied to its CEO's vision and leadership, could face significant uncertainty without a clearly defined plan for top-level changes.