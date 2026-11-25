Jensen Huang returns to NVIDIA, SK hynix remains major supplier
NVIDIA's CEO Jensen Huang returned on Monday, just 11 days after he stepped down, and it's already making waves.
His brief absence had some people worried about NVIDIA's partnerships with key South Korean chipmakers, especially as demand for AI chips keeps growing.
Now, SK hynix remains a major supplier with long-term deals in place, and Samsung is looking to get even more involved in NVIDIA's memory business.
NVIDIA boosts $390 billion memory commitments
Since Huang came back, NVIDIA has boosted its supply commitments to a huge $390 billion thanks to booming AI memory needs.
SK hynix sold nearly $26.06 billion worth of tech to NVIDIA in the first nine months of this year, while Samsung is busy negotiating future contracts.
But competition is heating up (companies like Google are pushing their own custom AI chips), so NVIDIA's share of the high-bandwidth memory market might drop from 55% now to 42% by 2027.