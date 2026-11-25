Jensen Huang says NVIDIA needs no typical succession plan
NVIDIA's CEO Jensen Huang told employees the company doesn't need a typical succession plan, since its business model relies on strong leaders across different teams rather than just one person at the top.
He feels adding a formal plan would only add unnecessary hierarchy.
Jensen Huang apologizes, denies political influence
At the same meeting, Huang apologized for breaking NVIDIA's code of conduct and admitted he'd "hurt" employees, promising to work on himself.
He also shot down rumors about political influence in his return, calling them false, and shared that he's in therapy.