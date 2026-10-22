Jensen Huang says US export curbs accelerate China chip progress
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang says US export restrictions are actually making China's chip industry grow faster.
At a recent conference in Berlin, he shared that what would've taken China 10 years to build is now happening in just five.
In response to the restrictions, China has quickly boosted its own chip-making abilities and built up its tech infrastructure.
China diversifying into memory, solar, power
Huang pointed out that China isn't stopping at semiconductors: they're also making big moves in memory, solar tech, and power generation.
Even with limited access to US technology, companies like Huawei are hustling to strengthen their supply chains.
Huang also said NVIDIA wants to keep competing globally and is open to working with Chinese firms like ChangXin Memory Technologies as long as opportunities exist.