JERA in talks with US tech for Tokyo-area data centers
Japan's largest power generator, JERA, is in discussions with US tech heavyweights such as Google, Amazon, Meta, Microsoft, and Anthropic to build new data centers near Tokyo.
These centers will be set up close to JERA's power plants.
JERA, Dell, RHAELM: $15B AI center
JERA Global CEO and Chair Yukio Kani says JERA is in discussions with these companies.
Just last month, JERA joined forces with Dell Technologies and U.K.-based RHAELM on a $15 billion AI-focused data center in Chiba.
It's all part of JERA's push to accelerate the development of artificial intelligence infrastructure in Japan.