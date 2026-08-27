JERC approves nearly 10% industrial tariff rise in J&K
Industries in Jammu and Kashmir are about to see key electricity charges for industrial consumers jump by nearly 10% starting September 1, 2026.
The Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission (JERC) has approved new rates for both low-tension and high-tension users, and local industry groups are worried this will make it even tougher for manufacturers already dealing with high costs.
FICK warns industrial rates hurt competitiveness
The new order bumps LT industrial charges from ₹4.20 to ₹4.60 per kVAh, and HT 11 kV rates from ₹4.10 to ₹4.50 per kVAh.
Groups like the Federation of Chambers of Industries Kashmir (FCIK) have pushed back, saying these higher costs could hurt energy-heavy businesses, especially since Kashmir's remote location already means higher input and transport expenses.
FCIK warns this move could make local industries less competitive.