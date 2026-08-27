Jes Staley admits sharing JPMorgan details with Epstein, including $44bn
Jes Staley, who used to be a top executive at JPMorgan Chase, has admitted he shared confidential bank information with Jeffrey Epstein, the disgraced financier.
This came out in a recent interview transcript released by US lawmakers.
The information included how the bank was talking to the Federal Reserve during the 2008 financial crisis and a figure of $44bn in private bank inflows over two weeks.
Jes Staley says he had authority
Staley said he believed he had the authority to share those details. He also said he was at one point named as a trustee for Epstein's estate but turned it down and didn't get paid.
On top of that, Staley admitted warning Epstein that JPMorgan saw him as high-risk client because of large cash withdrawals, a detail adding to questions about how powerful people dealt with Epstein.
Both JPMorgan and Staley's lawyers are keeping quiet for now as investigations continue.