Jet Airways suspended operations in 2019. Now, it's auctioning assets

The auctions, which will be held through July, mark the final phase of winding up the carrier. Among the most valuable assets are three Boeing aircraft.

The first one, a Boeing 737-800, has a reserve price of ₹90.02 crore while another similar model is priced at ₹70.64 crore.

The third one is a Boeing 737-900 without its right engine and auxiliary power unit (APU), with a reserve price of ₹4.93 crore.