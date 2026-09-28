JetSynthesys signs MOU with Japan's MIXI for gaming esports marketing

This partnership is all about making new games, supporting game launches, and running marketing and user acquisition initiatives. They're also exploring strategic investment opportunities.

As Rajan Navani, Chairman, JetSynthesys, put it, "This partnership brings together complementary strengths from India and Japan, opening new possibilities across video gaming and digital entertainment, with the potential to create experiences for audiences globally."

Plus, Ryo Shima, CEO, JetSynthesys Japan, noted that global interest in India's gaming scene is booming, so expect some exciting things ahead!