JetSynthesys signs MOU with Japan's MIXI for gaming esports marketing
JetSynthesys is joining forces with Japan's MIXI to shake up the world of video games, esports, and marketing.
The two have signed a memorandum of understanding and are aiming to create fresh, innovative experiences for gamers everywhere.
Partnership supports launches, marketing, explores investments
This partnership is all about making new games, supporting game launches, and running marketing and user acquisition initiatives. They're also exploring strategic investment opportunities.
As Rajan Navani, Chairman, JetSynthesys, put it, "This partnership brings together complementary strengths from India and Japan, opening new possibilities across video gaming and digital entertainment, with the potential to create experiences for audiences globally."
Plus, Ryo Shima, CEO, JetSynthesys Japan, noted that global interest in India's gaming scene is booming, so expect some exciting things ahead!