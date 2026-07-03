JetZero's blended-wing plane could cut fuel use up to 50%
JetZero, a California startup, is building a wild-looking "blended-wing" aircraft that mixes wings and body into one smooth shape (think manta ray vibes).
This new design could cut fuel use by up to 50%, making flights greener and quieter.
Its first big test flight is set for late 2027, backed partly by a $235 million US Air Force contract.
United eyes up to 200 planes
United Airlines and Alaska Airlines are already interested, with United possibly eyeing up to 200 planes if JetZero proves its tech works.
The Z4 model seats 200 to 270 people and aims to reduce noise on the ground.
CEO Tom O'Leary says the upcoming test flight is crucial, noting that after it flies, the airline industry will say "This is real."
If all goes well, production could start by 2030, but certification hurdles remain.