JetZero's blended-wing plane could cut fuel use up to 50%

United eyes up to 200 planes

United Airlines and Alaska Airlines are already interested, with United possibly eyeing up to 200 planes if JetZero proves its tech works.

The Z4 model seats 200 to 270 people and aims to reduce noise on the ground.

CEO Tom O'Leary says the upcoming test flight is crucial, noting that after it flies, the airline industry will say "This is real."

If all goes well, production could start by 2030, but certification hurdles remain.