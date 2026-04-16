Jewelry shares up 11%-23% as March sales rise 32%-124%
Jewelry company shares have jumped 11% to 23% in the past month, way ahead of the Sensex's 3.5% gain, even though gold is more expensive than ever.
What's behind the sparkle? Strong demand during wedding and festival seasons, plus a big boost from events like Akshaya Tritiya, pushed domestic sales up by 32% to 124% year-over-year in the March 2026 quarter.
Titan, PN Gadgil Jewellers grow sharply
Top players like Titan and Kalyan Jewellers aren't slowing down.
Titan's business grew 46% year-over-year in the March 2026 quarter, with same-store sales up by nearly half.
PN Gadgil Jewellers saw revenue soar by 124%.
Even with global hiccups, Titan's international sales shot up 156%.
These brands are also opening dozens of new stores across India, keeping their growth momentum strong for the future.