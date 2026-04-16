Jewelry shares up 11%-23% as March sales rise 32%-124% Business Apr 16, 2026

Jewelry company shares have jumped 11% to 23% in the past month, way ahead of the Sensex's 3.5% gain, even though gold is more expensive than ever.

What's behind the sparkle? Strong demand during wedding and festival seasons, plus a big boost from events like Akshaya Tritiya, pushed domestic sales up by 32% to 124% year-over-year in the March 2026 quarter.